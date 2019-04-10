Mary Vieira Juliat passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Wife of the late Joseph Juliat. Mother of William K. Vieira Sr. (Lorraine), John Vieira (Roslyn), and Irene Breaux (the late Elwood Jr.) as well as the late Katherine Vieira and Elizabeth Ann Vieira. Sister of Dorothy Althans, as well as the late Patricia Daigle and Jerry DeRouen. Grandmother of William Vieira Jr., Andrew Vieira, Tammy Abshire, Timothy Vieira, John Robert Tarsitana Jr. , Candace Breaux, Brandon Breaux, Elwood Breaux III, and Tabitha Breaux. Also survived by great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She worked for most of her life at the A&P Warehouse on Jefferson Davis Parkway in New Orleans. She loved watching the Saints play, and taking rides anywhere. The family would like to especially thank J.R. Tarsitana, who took such good care of our mother (Gmaw) during her golden years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation and Funeral Mass at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, with a Mass to follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home Chapel. Burial will be at Restlawn Cemetery in Avondale. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary