Mary Wiley Rankins, age 63, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home in Avondale, LA. Born to the union of Will Wiley Sr. and Luticia Mickey Wiley in St. Joseph, LA. Mary attended Riverside Elementary in Bridge City, LA, and Stella Worley in Westwego, LA. She was baptized at an early age, at Second Salvation Baptist Church. Mary lovingly cared for the children of family and friends while they worked. She cared for many children in Bridge City and Avondale. Mary was known for cooking and feeding others. Mary leaves to cherish her memories, her only child, Betty Ann Wiley-Brown (Ronnie Brown) and her honorary daughter, Wendy Wiley Jones. She also has three nephews (Oscar, Sigmund, and Vernal Wiley) and two nieces (Ingrid Wiley-Thornton and Wyleea Wiley-Wilson), that she raised as her own. Mary also raised Quinten Wiley after the death of his mother, Helen Wiley-Robinson. Mary has three grandchildren (Cody, La Ratio, and Rayneil Wiley), one great-grandchild, Corahn D. Wiley, three brothers (Will Wiley Sr. and Edward Wiley Sr. (Shirley Wiley) of St. Joseph, LA and Thomas Scott of New Orleans, LA), four sisters (Doris Phoenix and Vera Wiley, of Bridge City, LA, Sherry Jean Edwards of Kansas City, Missouri, and Betty Scott of Metairie, LA) and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Wiley of St. Joseph, LA. She also has one uncle, Robert Lee Mickey (Patricia Mickey) of Chicago, IL, and a host of nieces and nephews, that she looked upon as her own. Mary had a caring and loving spirit. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Shirley Carey was her favorite cousin and Joyce Ann Washington was her best friend. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Luticia and Will Wiley Sr.; Sisters Helen Wiley-Robinson and Sarah Scott, brothers Perry Sr. and Robert Lee Wiley. Relatives and friends of the family, also, Pastors, Officers and Members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring Churches are all invited to attend the Celebration of Life Funeral service at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1419 Fourth St., Westwego, La. on Friday, June, 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Woodrow Hayden, Pastor and the Rev. Charlie Washington Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Providence Park Cemetery, 8200 Airline Dr., Metairie, La. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019