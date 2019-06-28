Marynell Inez Gitz Madere, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully with family at her side, June 24, 2019. She was born May 17, 1929 to Louis Alvin and Matilda Leiniger Gitz. She attended Holy Angels High School and afterward studied Theology at Grailville College in Loveland, OH. In an era where women often did not work out of the home, Marynell worked as an administrative assistant at Shell Oil Company where she learned about stocks and finance and was later a tremendous example of financial responsibility for her family. In 1958 she married Lester Joseph Madere Sr. and resided in Metairie, LA most of their married life. In 1995 Marynell retired from First National Bank of Commerce and went on to devote her time and talents to volunteering at the Archdiocese of New Orleans Office of Propagation of the Faith, St. Vincent De Paul Pharmacy, and East Jefferson Hospital. In 1999 Marynell received The Order of St. Louis award from Archbishop Francis Schulte for her leadership and dedicated service to the Church. Marynell was a devoted Catholic who prayed the Rosary daily, was an avid reader, loved classical music, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "Grandy." She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester J. Madere Sr., her parents, Louis Alvin and Matilda Leiniger Gitz, and her siblings, Sister Mary Genevieve Gitz, Raymond Gitz, Irwin Gitz, and Lorraine Gitz Stenett. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Madere DeLatte (David), Les Madere Jr. (Debbie), Ann Madere Freibert (Robert Baudouin) and grandchildren, Joey Madere III (Katie), Danielle DeLatte (Tommy), Matthew E. Madere, Ralph C. Freibert IV, Jeffrey L. Madere, Caitlin M. DeLatte, Joseph D. DeLatte, Michael C. J. DeLatte, Christopher J. Freibert, and her great-grandchild, Campbell Jane Madere. The family would like to thank Diane Bourgeois and all the staff at Serenity Senior Residences for their loving and compassionate care for Marynell over the past 7 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, July 5th, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Rd, Destrehan, LA. Visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM with a Funeral Mass to begin at 12PM. Interment will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missions through the Archdiocese of New Orleans Office of Propagation of Faith www.archnomo.org. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 5, 2019