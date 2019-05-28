Mason Ritter Seilhan passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 22. He was born on Tuesday, October 29, 1996 in Gretna, Louisiana to Nicole Honoree Verneuil and Darryn Seilhan. He was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Mason was a graduate of Archbishop Hannan High school. He loved his time there and often spoke of the many great memories he shared with the various friends, teachers and clubs he participated in. Mason was an avid lover of music, in particular of the Beatles. His smile could light up a room and his humor was known to bring a smile to anyone around him. He is loved by so many. He will be missed by so many. Mason is survived by his father, Darryn Seilhan (Tara Perrin-Seilhan); mother, Nicole Honoree Verneuil (Adam Verneuil); sister, Tyler "Tye" Seilhan (Philip Rogers); brother, Logan Seilhan; step-brothers, Kamryn and Zakary Verneuil; step-sister, Layla Verneuil; niece, Lily Rogers; aunts and uncles Andre and Nicole Honoree, Kayla and Baynum Aikman, and Lyndol Seilhan and Robbie Rotolo; grandparents Robert Honoree, and Jude and Jeanette "Peewee" Seilhan and a multitude of cousins from each family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie (Mieke) LuiseHonoree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 6:00 PM. A service will be held at 7:00 PM, after which the Visitation will continue until 9:00 PM. In Mason's honor, the family has created a scholarship fund to help others in taking their first steps, or completing their journey, to sobriety. For more information please visit the "Mason R Seilhan Scholarship" page on Facebook. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019