Matthew Charles Dabadie (Matt), born December 13, 1960, entered eternal life on March 19, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 30 at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads, LA from 9:00am – 11:00am, followed immediately by the Memorial Liturgy celebrated by Reverend Miles Walsh, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Matt attended Catholic of Pointe Coupee, graduated Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, and earned a BA in Communications from Loyola University. He spent many years as the Director of Banquets and Catering at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans and most recently was self-employed as a landscape designer and event planner. Renowned for his joy of life, fun loving personality, devotion to family and friends, hospitable entertaining, event planning, home/ garden design, and ability to make every person he met feel special, Matt had a personal impact on each and every individual with whom he came into contact with throughout his life and across his travels. He truly was a free spirit and lived his life the way he wanted it to be lived. Matt is survived by his partner, Ronald Clemmons, his beloved sister, Rita Ann Dabadie (Lee), brothers, Stephen Dabadie (Sue) and Michael Dabadie (Kris), niece, Lucy Dabadie and nephews, Bert Dabadie (Virginia) and Craig Dabadie (Andrea), great-nieces, Carter, Remy Kate, Lexie, and Ellie Dabadie. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Azema Lieux Dabadie and J. Levy Dabadie, Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Sisters of Sacred Heart ( rscj.org ), Covenant House ( covenanthousenola.org ) or Project Lazarus ( projectlazarus.net ). A celebration of Matt's life will be held in New Orleans at a later date. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019

