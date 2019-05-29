Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Robert "Bob" Sutherland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew Robert "Bob" Sutherland, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home outside of Atlanta. Bob was born in 1947 to Matthew R. and Bonnie Gaffney Sutherland in New Orleans. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Martin Behrman High School, LSUNO (now UNO), and LSU Law School. He was an excellent writer. At LSUNO, Bob was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper The Driftwood. While working on his undergraduate degree and afterwards, Bob worked as a reporter for the Times-Picayune. His first T-P byline was a story about a baby elephant's birthday party at Audubon Zoo. He also wrote an unpublished science fiction novel. During college, he was a student representative on Chancellor Homer Hitt's leadership council and was an officer in the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Before he moved from New Orleans, he was a member of the Aurora Country Club and the Golden Gryphon Society, sponsors of the Krewe of Alla Mardi Gras parade in Algiers. After law school, Bob was a law clerk for Associate Justice Albert Tate Jr. of the Supreme Court of Louisiana. He then worked as an attorney for various iterations of the "phone company," eventually becoming a senior legal counsel for AT&T. His career took him from New Orleans to Birmingham, New York, Washington, D.C., and eventually to the Atlanta area where he lived and worked for several decades. Bob loved to fish and to play bridge and other games. He was a whiz at Trivial Pursuit, usually on the winning team during family competitions. He also loved sports, particularly baseball and football. He enjoyed watching Atlanta sports teams and was a Falcons fan, except when they played the Saints! He was a gourmet cook and took great pride in making delicious meals for his family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Susan Covington Sutherland; a son Robert M. "Casey" (Linda) Sutherland of Champaign, IL; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his biological family, Bob also supported the Prophater family of Atlanta. It was Bob's wish to be cremated, with no funeral service. A celebration of life event for family will be held at a future date. Memorials in honor of Bob can be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.

