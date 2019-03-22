Mattie Lou Muller Schech left this earth and was borne to heaven on March 14th, 2019. She was 82 years old. Mattie was born Feb 23rd, 1937 to Mathias Adams Muller and Mary Haight Muller in Ponchatoula, LA and had two brothers, Ronald and Billy. Mattie married Charles Thomas Schech of Waldheim LA on August 22, 1958. She is survived by Charlie and her children: Thomas John Schech and his wife Marsha Busby Schech, Joseph Mat Schech and his wife Marie Bernadette Schech, Shawn Errol Schech and his wife Sheila Sietzen Schech. She is also survived by her brother William Muller, eight grandchildren and many relatives. Mattie was loved by all who knew her. She had an authentic happiness that she would spread around to others and a genuine smile. She was kind to everyone and did not hesitate to stand up for what she thought was right. She was a school teacher for over thirty years and touched many lives. Mattie was active in the United Methodist Church. She loved to sing in the church choir and would often sing to herself as she went about her day. She liked to watch the birds at her feeder in the backyard. Mattie was a dedicated wife and mother. She was proud of being a professional woman as an educator. She knew how to find happiness in nearly any situation and would share it with those around her. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 3pm. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1pm until 3pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary