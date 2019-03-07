|
|
Mattie Ruth Butler entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Widow of Henry Butler Sr.; Mother of Henry (Gertrude) Jr., Mary (the late Kelvin Sr.) Bush, Rosalee (Henry) Youngblood, Leona (Douglass) James and the late Raymond Vining; Daughter of the late Monroe and Louise Vining Sr.; Brother of the late Adam, Vercey, Ercey, Johnny, Willie, and Monroe Vining Jr., Ethel Mae Reese, Georgia Vining, Lilly, Ruby Henry and Bertha Odon. Also survived by a dear and loving best friend, Edna Givens, devoted nephew, Fred Vining, 21 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, 3 great, great, grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of First Mount Calvary, Next Generation of Original Morning Star and Mount Kingdom Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist, Natalbany, LA are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at First Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2919 Sixth Street, Rev. Uyless D. Landry Sr., pastor, officiating. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. Dismissal from New Hope Baptist Church, 48025 Galafora Road, Natalbany, LA. Interment Mount Zion and Greater Refuge Temple Cemetery, 36010 LA 16, Montpelier, LA. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Services Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019