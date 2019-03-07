The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Ruth Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mattie Ruth Butler Obituary
Mattie Ruth Butler entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Widow of Henry Butler Sr.; Mother of Henry (Gertrude) Jr., Mary (the late Kelvin Sr.) Bush, Rosalee (Henry) Youngblood, Leona (Douglass) James and the late Raymond Vining; Daughter of the late Monroe and Louise Vining Sr.; Brother of the late Adam, Vercey, Ercey, Johnny, Willie, and Monroe Vining Jr., Ethel Mae Reese, Georgia Vining, Lilly, Ruby Henry and Bertha Odon. Also survived by a dear and loving best friend, Edna Givens, devoted nephew, Fred Vining, 21 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, 3 great, great, grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of First Mount Calvary, Next Generation of Original Morning Star and Mount Kingdom Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist, Natalbany, LA are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at First Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2919 Sixth Street, Rev. Uyless D. Landry Sr., pastor, officiating. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. Dismissal from New Hope Baptist Church, 48025 Galafora Road, Natalbany, LA. Interment Mount Zion and Greater Refuge Temple Cemetery, 36010 LA 16, Montpelier, LA. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Services Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now