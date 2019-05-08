Maudry Savoy Price passed away after a brief illness at her New Orleans home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 4640 Canal St. at 1:50 PM with visitation beginning at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3. Maudry was born May 12, 1919 in St. Martinville, LA. She is preceded-in-death by her husband of 65 years, Himel P. Price; her parents, Oscar Paul and Jubertine Savoy; her sisters, Louisiana Narciasse, Rose Robertson and Blanche Francois; her brothers, Jeffrey and Murphy Savoy. Maudry is survived by two children, Lorena P. Evans and Morris J. Price, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Before Maudry's retirement in 1962, she was employed by Maison Blanche (now Dillard's). After her retirement, Maudry spent most of her time working in her yard tending garden. Her passion was shopping and spending time with her children and grandchildren. As a devout catholic who attended church regularly, Maudry was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of St. Peter Claver and a rosary group. This Sunday, May 12th, Maudry would have celebrated her 100th birthday. JACOB SCHOEN AND SON is in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 12, 2019