Maureen Flynn Wildenfels died peacefully in her home May 8, 2019. A native New Orleanian and resident of Metairie, Maureen was a woman of true faith in the Lord and devoted her life to Him and to her family. She was a founding parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor, and faithfully served the church, school and her community. She is survived by her children who will forever be grateful for the gift that she was; Don Wildenfels, Linda Wildenfels Fitzpatrick, Amy Wildenfels, Patience Wildenfels MD, and Jesse Wildenfels; as well as her grandchildren; Emily Ann Wildenfels, Daley Hannah Fitzpatrick, Jesse Walter Wildenfels, Mason Adams Wildenfels, Claire Caruso; her sister Patricia F. Mata; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Wildenfels, son Water Wildenfels Jr., grandson Shawn Fenerty Jr, mother Evelina Webber Kelly, sister Kathleen F. Varona, and brother Donald Flynn. Her wish was to share a Mass of thanksgiving with all who can attend. Please join us on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Edward the Confessor Church. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm, with Mass beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow at 3pm at Lake Lawn Mausoleum. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers she asked donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, for the poor, at St. Edward the Confessor Church. St. Edward, 4921 W. Metairie Ave, Metairie, LA 70001. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019