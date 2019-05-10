Maurice Angelo Cousin passed away on May 7, 2019 in Panama City, FL. He was born on November 1, 1965 in Covington, LA to Myrna Baham Cousin and the late John Claiborne Cousin. Maurice will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Shelli Oulliber. He was the loving father of Stephanie and Brandon and his future step children Emily and Tyler. He was the brother of Trudy Cuiellette (Rory) and Daniel Cousin (Melissa). He was the uncle of Hillary, Rory, Glen, Olivia, Michael, Evelyn, Hunter and Morgan. He will be missed by a host of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Maurice grew up in Madisonville and graduated from Covington High School. He was an all district football player and State Champion in Archery. Maurice loved the New Orleans Saints and LSU. Maurice was a proud employee of Folgers Coffee Company for 30 year, his coworkers were his second family. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved Hunting Fishing and Golf and going to the beach. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville, LA 70447 on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:00 AM until Mass time. Interment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Repast will follow at St Anselm's Weisman center in Madisonville. All Are Welcome. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019