The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Randon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice E. Randon


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maurice E. Randon Obituary
Maurice E. Randon passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Mandeville, LA. He was born on February 15, 1919 in New Orleans, LA to the late Fulcran F. Randon, Sr. and Marie Mangin Randon. Maurice was married to his beloved wife, the late Jean S. Randon, for 60 years. He was the loving father of Jean R. Askew (Michael), Jane C. Randon, Joan A. Randon, and Joel Juge (Denis). Maurice was the proud grandfather of Lauren C. DiVincenti (David), Molly P. Broom (Clayton), and Jean-Paul M. Juge. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Therese R. Merritt (the late Charles), the late Fulcran F. Randon, Jr., Paul Randon, Marcel Randon, Rene Randon, and Marie R. Jaffe. A Visitation and Funeral Mass was held at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1501 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471 on Monday, February 18, 2019. Interment followed at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now