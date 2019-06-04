|
|
Maurice Sylvester, Jr., age 62, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis Catalano Sylvester; Father of Nicholas Sylvester, Eric Sylvester (Erica) and Valerie Snyder (B. J.). Son of the late Maurice Sylvester, Sr. and Mary Helen Smith Sylvester. Brother of Ronnie Sylvester and the late Maxie Ashley. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Khali Craddock, Mallory Martin, Nolan Sylvester, Hailey Snyder and Logan Snyder and numerous nieces and nephews. A native of Baton Rouge and a longtime resident of Slidell. He worked in the family business, Sylvesters Western Store, Baton Rouge for many years. He retired as the manager of Piccadilly Cafeterias after 32 years. He assisted the Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina providing meals for the victims. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Friday after 11:00 A.M. until funeral time. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019