The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Cloutet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Smith Cloutet


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mavis Smith Cloutet Obituary
Mavis Smith Cloutet passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Born August 13, 1937 to the late Eurage and Aline Smith of New Orleans. Devoted husband of Etienne F. Cloutet, Jr. Proud mother of Denise C. Barrios (Ted G. Barrios) and Etienne F. Cloutet, III. Cherished grandmother of Amanda B. Penrod (Charlie Penrod) and Glenn P. Barrios (Bethany Barrios). Beloved great grandmother of Tyler G. Barrios, Zachary M. Barrios, Adam E. Penrod, Molly C. Penrod and Alexander M. Barrios. The family is holding services privately at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now