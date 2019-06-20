|
|
Mavis Smith Cloutet passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Born August 13, 1937 to the late Eurage and Aline Smith of New Orleans. Devoted husband of Etienne F. Cloutet, Jr. Proud mother of Denise C. Barrios (Ted G. Barrios) and Etienne F. Cloutet, III. Cherished grandmother of Amanda B. Penrod (Charlie Penrod) and Glenn P. Barrios (Bethany Barrios). Beloved great grandmother of Tyler G. Barrios, Zachary M. Barrios, Adam E. Penrod, Molly C. Penrod and Alexander M. Barrios. The family is holding services privately at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019