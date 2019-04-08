Max "Big Max" Ford entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement Home in Donaldsonville Louisiana at the age of 66. He was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a residence of Lowell, Massachusetts for over 40 years. He also was a retired Fireman in Lowell, Massachusetts for many years. He was a United States Veteran, where he served in the Air Force with a rank of E-4 and received an Honorable Discharge. Beloved son of the late John Ford Sr. and Dora Payne Ford. Loving brother of Mimia Ford, Louis Ford (Toni) of Detroit, Michigan, Theodora Ford Cameron, Aaron Ford, Terrence Ford, Kathleen Ford Jones (Louis) of Marrero, Louisiana, and the late John Ford, Jr. and Melvin P. Ford. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also, Pastor Officers, and Members of Bethesda House of Prayer Church in Marrero, Louisiana, Staff and employees of Chateau D'Ville Nursing Home of Donaldsonville, Louisiana and Bridge Way Hospice of Baton Rouge, Louisiana are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery 34888 Grantham College Dr. Slidell, Louisiana 70460 at 1:30 p.m.Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans, Louisiana 70113 (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary