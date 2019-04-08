The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
For more information about
Max Ford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max "Big Max" Ford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Max "Big Max" Ford Obituary
Max "Big Max" Ford entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement Home in Donaldsonville Louisiana at the age of 66. He was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a residence of Lowell, Massachusetts for over 40 years. He also was a retired Fireman in Lowell, Massachusetts for many years. He was a United States Veteran, where he served in the Air Force with a rank of E-4 and received an Honorable Discharge. Beloved son of the late John Ford Sr. and Dora Payne Ford. Loving brother of Mimia Ford, Louis Ford (Toni) of Detroit, Michigan, Theodora Ford Cameron, Aaron Ford, Terrence Ford, Kathleen Ford Jones (Louis) of Marrero, Louisiana, and the late John Ford, Jr. and Melvin P. Ford. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also, Pastor Officers, and Members of Bethesda House of Prayer Church in Marrero, Louisiana, Staff and employees of Chateau D'Ville Nursing Home of Donaldsonville, Louisiana and Bridge Way Hospice of Baton Rouge, Louisiana are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery 34888 Grantham College Dr. Slidell, Louisiana 70460 at 1:30 p.m.Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans, Louisiana 70113 (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
Download Now