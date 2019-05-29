May Alice Michel Thomas, age 97, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at The Guest House of West Monroe, LA. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, located at 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 AM followed by a Mass. Interment will be at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery and Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA. May was born in New Orleans, LA May 27, 1922. She is preceded in death by her parents Victor Joseph Michel and Odile Delaune Michel, her husband Albert Ray Thomas Sr., her son Albert Ray Thomas Jr. and her sisters Louise Zeringue, Celie LeBlanc and Edna Barbe. May is survived by her daughter Joyce Marie Thomas Carpenter and husband, Jewel, son Steven Michael Thomas Sr., grandchildren Kenneth John Morgan, and wife Christy, Theresa Lynn Morrison, and husband Timothy, Steven Michael Thomas Jr., Phil Swain and wife, Lauren, Laura Swain, and Damon Glenn Carpenter, and wife Wende, great-grandchildren Mitchell Tyler Morgan, Jacqueline Rose Morgan, Steven Llambias, Zachary Thomas Morrison, Allison Mae Morrison, Denise Morrison Boleware, and husband Roy, Krista Thomas, Mason Danger Swain, Carson Gunner Swain, Conner Swain, Evan Bryce Carpenter, Brynna Claire Carpenter and her nieces and nephews. May raised three children before beginning a 24-year career as bookkeeper and office manager for Wills Industries, Inc. in Harvey, LA In 2006, after Katrina, May relocated to West Monroe, LA where she resided until her death. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to the Alzheimer Foundation. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019