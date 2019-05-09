|
Maya Brown Wilson departed this life on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 36. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Brookhaven, MS. She was employed as a Customer Service Representative. Wife of Charles Wilson. Daughter of Rodney Johnson and Betty Brown. Sister of Sironda Brown, Beola Brown Jasseh, and Roquelle Ray. Granddaughter of the late Beola Magee Brown, Vicky Johnson ,and Williams S. Brown; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTURY SERVICE, 230 MONROE STREET GRETNA, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019