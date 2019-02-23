Melanie Elsie Nolan Munch passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 at the age of 91, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Munch is survived by her husband, Melvin M. Munch Sr., children Melva M. Graham (Larry), Melvin M. Munch Jr. (Elaine) and Meladie M. Munch, four grandchildren Stephanie Munch, Jared Graham, Lisa Adkins and Kimberly Spahn, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Thomas J. Nolan Sr. and Lillian Burger Nolan and her brother Thomas J. Nolan Jr. Mrs. Munch was a past president of the Joseph Kohn High School Alumnae, Past Worthy Matron for Metairie Ridge Chapter #169 Order of the Eastern Star and Past President of the Dahraf Ladies Auxiliary of the Farhad Grotto. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Leitz-Eagan Chapel. Interment will be in Lafayette Cemetery #1, New Orleans, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations to Old Metairie Protestant Church, 1301 Metairie Road, Metairie, Louisiana 70005 or a would be appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary