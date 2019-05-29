Melanie Rose Williams

Service Information
Professional Funeral Services Inc
1449 N Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA
70116
(504)-948-7447
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church
3756 Louisa St.
NOLA, LA
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church
3756 Louisa St.
NOLA, LA
Obituary
Melanie Rose Williams, age 83, rejoiced out of this world on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Williams Sr.; daughter, Deborah Dorsey; 2 grandchildren, Scottie Dorsey and Patrick Johnson III; parents, Willie T and Clyde Jarvis Sr.; and 2 siblings, Dolores Jones and Clyde Jarvis Jr. Melanie leaves to cherish her fond memories her 5 children, Troy, Robert Jr., Rev. Ralph, and Linda Williams, and Patrick Johnson (Denise); 17 grandchildren; host of great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Thelma Jones and Linda Jarvis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Mt. Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church, 3756 Louisa St., NOLA with Pastor Derrick R. Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Restlawn Memorial Park. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019
Funeral Home Details
New Orleans, LA   (504) 948-7447