Melanie Rose Williams, age 83, rejoiced out of this world on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Williams Sr.; daughter, Deborah Dorsey; 2 grandchildren, Scottie Dorsey and Patrick Johnson III; parents, Willie T and Clyde Jarvis Sr.; and 2 siblings, Dolores Jones and Clyde Jarvis Jr. Melanie leaves to cherish her fond memories her 5 children, Troy, Robert Jr., Rev. Ralph, and Linda Williams, and Patrick Johnson (Denise); 17 grandchildren; host of great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Thelma Jones and Linda Jarvis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Mt. Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church, 3756 Louisa St., NOLA with Pastor Derrick R. Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Restlawn Memorial Park. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019