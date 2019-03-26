Melda LaChute entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, whom she chose to follow every day of her 100 years here on Earth. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel LaChute, Sr; her infant son, Curtis Ricky LaChute; two of her sons-in-law, John H. Daniel and H. Baylor Lansden; grandson, Timothy Mark Daniel; her mother, Matilda Lightell Pellegal and father, Augustine Nicolle Pellegal and her thirteen siblings. She has been a strong pillar to her large family, gaining love and respect from all of her many nieces and nephews as she became the matriarch of the family. She never met anyone with whom she didn't connect. Her simple ways were adored by all. Her giving heart was a true blessing to so many. She always wanted to help others, and even if it meant staying without for herself, she was willing with a happy heart to give to someone else in need. She loved her family and could never do enough for them. She is survived by her nine children: Rosalie Pfister (Howard), Samuel LaChute, Jr. (Karen), Helen Lansden, Loretta Daniel, Eve Armand (Joe), Janice Ashley (Calvin), Wanda Hurley (Dennis), Cynthia Palmer and Kevin LaChute (Kim); forty-nine grandchildren (twenty-one spouses), forty-eight great grandchildren (three spouses), thirteen great, great grandchildren, with another due in mid April, and her beloved Yorkie, Benji. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Community Center for Life, 539 Lafayette Street, Gretna in Louisiana, 70053. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the loving care they provided, especially Attara and Shannon. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend services being held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Woodland Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Berkley and Woodland Drives in Algiers. Visitation will be from 8:30am until 10:00am. Interment at Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna will follow funeral services. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary