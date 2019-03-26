The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
For more information about
Melda LaChute
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Woodland Presbyterian Church
corner of Berkley and Woodland Drives
Algiers, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodland Presbyterian Church
corner of Berkley and Woodland Drives
Algiers, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melda LaChute
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melda LaChute


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melda LaChute Obituary
Melda LaChute entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, whom she chose to follow every day of her 100 years here on Earth. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel LaChute, Sr; her infant son, Curtis Ricky LaChute; two of her sons-in-law, John H. Daniel and H. Baylor Lansden; grandson, Timothy Mark Daniel; her mother, Matilda Lightell Pellegal and father, Augustine Nicolle Pellegal and her thirteen siblings. She has been a strong pillar to her large family, gaining love and respect from all of her many nieces and nephews as she became the matriarch of the family. She never met anyone with whom she didn't connect. Her simple ways were adored by all. Her giving heart was a true blessing to so many. She always wanted to help others, and even if it meant staying without for herself, she was willing with a happy heart to give to someone else in need. She loved her family and could never do enough for them. She is survived by her nine children: Rosalie Pfister (Howard), Samuel LaChute, Jr. (Karen), Helen Lansden, Loretta Daniel, Eve Armand (Joe), Janice Ashley (Calvin), Wanda Hurley (Dennis), Cynthia Palmer and Kevin LaChute (Kim); forty-nine grandchildren (twenty-one spouses), forty-eight great grandchildren (three spouses), thirteen great, great grandchildren, with another due in mid April, and her beloved Yorkie, Benji. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Community Center for Life, 539 Lafayette Street, Gretna in Louisiana, 70053. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the loving care they provided, especially Attara and Shannon. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend services being held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Woodland Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Berkley and Woodland Drives in Algiers. Visitation will be from 8:30am until 10:00am. Interment at Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna will follow funeral services. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now