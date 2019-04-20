Melissa "Missy" Harvill O'Quain, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at the age of 63. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Joseph Melvin O'Quain Jr. Missy is the loving stepmother of Joseph Melvin O'Quain III (Kim) and Mark Anthony O'Quain (Jennifer). Missy is also the devoted Granny of Samantha, Sabrina, Bryce, and Reece O'Quain and the aunt of several nephews, nieces, and great nieces. She was born March 30, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Doyle Harvill and JoAnn Reeves Harvill; stepdaughter to the late Rexena (Malone) Harvill. She is the cherished sister of Joe Edward Harvill and the late Kenneth Dwain Harvill. Missy was a longtime resident of Harvey, Louisiana and employed by State Farm Insurance for over 30 years. She was also a member of Choctaw Carnival Club. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to May 1, 2019