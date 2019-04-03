The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Melody Helton Batiste entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 57. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Marrero, LA. Melody was a graduate of John Ehret High School. Devoted mother of Raymond Batiste, Jr., Raynarld Batiste, and Ray Jay (Lannya) Batiste. Devoted grandmother of Uriah and Grayson. Daughter of the late Louis Taylor and Ruth Brown Helton. Sister of Louis (Sharan) Helton, Steve Helton, Lionel helton, Annette Hagan, Darlene H. (David, Jr.) Torry, and the late Joseph Helton, Phillip Helton, Evelyn Young, and Loretta Johnson. Aunt of the late Daniel D. Torry. Sister-in-law of Shirley F. Helton and the late Ann Helton, Arthur Hagan, Sr. and Leonard Young, Sr. Devoted cousin of Patricia Gaines and Elverina H. (Jeffery, Sr.) Clark. Goddaughter of the late Evelyn H. Young and Joseph Helton. Godmother of Ginell Duncan. Devoted friend of Tyrone; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Household of Faith Family Worship Church International, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at Household of Faith Family Worship Church International 2074 Paxton Street Harvey, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Antoine Barriere , officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
