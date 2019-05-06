Melrose Weir Deichmann Robert passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph C. Deichmann; her parents Josephine Pujo Weir and James Joseph Weir; her sisters Theresa Villarrubia and Dorothy Milligan. She is survived and fondly remembered by her children Jamie D. Hubbard (Bob) and Gaynell R. Deichmann (A.J. Seruntine III); her beloved grandchildren Sarah H. Hartford (Hunter), Joseph Hubbard (Andrea) and Robert Hubbard; her great-grandchildren Garrett and Norah Hartford; along with relatives and dear friends. Melrose was born in New Orleans, LA, lived in Arabi, LA for 52 years until Hurricane Katrina's destruction caused her to move to Norman, OK for the past 13 years. She truly enjoyed life through her simple pleasures, especially playing Bingo and enjoying time with her family and friends. She found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. She will always be remembered for her dedication to her family, loving spirit, her laughter, and spoiling the grandchildren. She was well loved and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, May 9th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM, followed by a Funeral Mass in her memory beginning at 12:00PM. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National at 800-272-3900 or www.alz.org To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019