Melva Elizabeth Harper Poindexter passed away on February 22, 2019 at the age of 85. She is survived by her daughters: Harriet Ann Poindexter and Connie Poindexter Searcy, siblings Mary M. Harper and Beulah Gales Harper, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, husband, 1 son, and 10 siblings. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor James Patterson, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019