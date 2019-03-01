The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
Melva Elizabeth Harper Poindexter

Melva Elizabeth Harper Poindexter Obituary
Melva Elizabeth Harper Poindexter passed away on February 22, 2019 at the age of 85. She is survived by her daughters: Harriet Ann Poindexter and Connie Poindexter Searcy, siblings Mary M. Harper and Beulah Gales Harper, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, husband, 1 son, and 10 siblings. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor James Patterson, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019
