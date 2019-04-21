The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Melvin Charles Carroll

Melvin Charles Carroll Obituary
Melvin Charles Carroll was born November 20, 1953 to the union of Payton, Jr and Lena Carroll. Melvin entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at age 65. He leaves to cherish precious memories his children Chanel, Astranell, Melvin, Jr. and Lisa Carroll. Grandchildren Kyron, Diamond, Sky, Romello, Sindell, Sindrell, Willneshia, Joshua and seven great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of Dorothy Pitts, Cora Pugh, Mary Jones, Elaine Williams, Cynthia Smith, Sylvia Moore, Herman, Sr. and James Carroll. Two brothers-in-law Joseph Williams and Emanuel Smith. Mr. Carroll is preceded in death by his parents Payton, Jr. and Lena Carroll, sister Annie May Ruffin and companion Georgia Powel. Melvin will be sadly missed by family, friends, nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, Officers and Members of St. James Methodist, New Isreal B.C., Pilgrim Rest B.C., New Saint Matthew B.C. and Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship are invited to attend the Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Melvin Charles Carroll at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116 on Wednesday. April 20th, 2019 at 1 PM, Rev. Douglas M. Haywood Pastor, New Isreal Baptist Church, Officiating. Interment Private. Visitation 12 NOON IN THE CHAPEL OF ROSES. Please sign guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
