Maj. Melvin D. "Denny" Green, U.S.M.C. (Ret.) passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Mary Moore Green. Father of Bradly Green (fiancé, Debra), Lori Laird (husband, Johnny) and Derek Mikish (wife, Amy). Grandfather of Austin, Christopher, Emily, Ryunn, Evan and Joseph. Great-grandfather of Presley, Harper and expected in May, Lillian Grace. Brother of Linda Davis (husband, the late Jerry). Son of the late Katherine Henry Green and Melvin Green. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Denny served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and retired after more than 22 years of service. He began as an enlisted recruit and, through his dedication and commitment, achieved the rank of Major. While his specialty was in avionics (aircraft electronics), he served some of his years as a Drill Instructor, Ground Radio Operator and RADAR Technician. Denny earned many decorations and achievements that included Navy Commendation Medal, Certificate of Achievement, and Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation with palms. Denny was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trying his luck in some of the area casinos. He never missed the chance to cheer on L.S.U. sports or smoke his favorite cigars. But most of all, Denny loved spending time with his beloved Mary and his family. While his passing is sorrowful, his life and legacy will be celebrated. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expressway., Harvey, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9am to 11am. A Prayer Service will follow. Interment with Military Honors will take place at the Southeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Slidell, LA for 1:30pm. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2019