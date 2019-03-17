|
|
Melvin John Scott Sr. was born on August 22, 1941 in New Orleans, Louisiana and passed away on Friday March 15, 2019. Son of the Late Charles Scott Sr. and the Late Mamie Scott. Beloved husband of Jean Scott. Father of Sharon Scott Cummings and Melvin Scott Jr. Grandfather of Ashley, Misha Mishawn, Joshua, Malcolm, Matthew, Marcus, Kelsey, and Candace. Great Grandfather of Trenton. Brother of Gerald Scott (Jennette), Wallace Scott, and Gwendolyn Jackson, and the late Charles, Hubert, Jerome, and Marvin Scott. Also survived by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and close friends. All are invited to attend the Visitation on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home 2120 Jackson Ave. from 10:00 a.m until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019