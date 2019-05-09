Melvin "Mickey" Joseph Sambola passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 75 in Slidell, Louisiana. Mickey was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Slidell. He was a construction worker and painter by trade and a devoted Catholic. Mickey was best known for his fun loving spirit, always eager to dance and loved to celebrate Mardi Gras. He was also an avid sports fan, especially enjoying football. Mickey is the brother of Wayne John Sambola, Jerry Paul Sambola, and Elsie Ann Nelson. He was predeceased by his parents Elsie Esteves and Melvin John Sambola. Services to be held at a later date to be determined. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 10, 2019