Reverend Melvin Peterson Sr, aged 84, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Violet, LA to the union of Rev Matthew Peterson Sr and Josephine Verrett Peterson, Melvin owned Peterson's Fencing and provided more than 50 years of service. He served on the Deacon Board and was Minister of Missionaries at Third Missionary Baptist Church. Melvin was also an honorary member of the Poor Boys Fishing, Social & Pleasure Club. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Cheryl Lynn Peterson; children: Deborah (John) Ross, Wanda (Robert) Gordon, Harry (Myrna) Harden, Trena (Curtis) Harden, and Sabrina (Darrell) Draughter; grandchildren: Michelle Cargo, Michael Griffin Sr, Tori Jordan, Adolph, Tammy, Veronica, and Randolph Armstead, Rondell, Trina, and Quinntina Peterson, LaToya Smith, Darren Anderson, and Javonn and Tyron Harden; 40 great-grandchildren; sisters: Dorothy Peterson Lee, Jewel Peterson Hampton and Serena Peterson Dixon; brother, Darryl Peterson Sr; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev Matthew Peterson Sr and Josephine Verrett Peterson; son, Melvin Peterson Jr; daughter, Tara Peterson; grandson, Harry Anderson; great-granddaughters, Alicia Griffin and Ka'dhirol Marshall; brothers: Edward, Leon, and Matthew Peterson; and sister, Carolyn Peterson. All are invited to attend his Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Third Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Armstrong Ln, St Bernard, LA. Rev Joseph Ceaser, Jr officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Merrick Cemetery, 7405 E St Bernard Hwy, Violet, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019