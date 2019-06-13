|
Melvin V. Davis Sr. transitioned peacefully at home on the morning of June 5, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. Melvin was born on July 25, 1935 to parents Ivory Morris and Robert Davis. Melvin attended Suburban Baptist Church upon returning from Memphis, TN following Hurricane Katrina. He retired in 1989 from the New Orleans International Longshoremen's Association, AFL-CIO. Melvin is survived by his beloved wife Cindia Jordan Davis. Father of Melvin V. Davis Jr., Yolanda Davis Taylor, Angela Davis, Kevin Davis and Rodney Davis Sr. Also survived by Davlin and Dawn Marshall, 5 loving grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Suburban Baptist Church, 10501 Chef Hwy., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Jeffery Q. Friend, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online Guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019