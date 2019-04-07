The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Mathes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin W. Mathes Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin W. Mathes Jr. Obituary
Melvin W. Mathes, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte M. Mathes, and is survived by his son, Bill Mathes and grandchildren, Bella and William Mathes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now