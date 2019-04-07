|
Melvin W. Mathes, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte M. Mathes, and is survived by his son, Bill Mathes and grandchildren, Bella and William Mathes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019