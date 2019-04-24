Melvina Francis Adams, a homemaker, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was blessed with 95 years on this earth before leaving for her heavenly home. Mrs. Adams was born in Schriever, Louisiana to the late Sullivan and Corean Head Francis and resided in New Orleans for the past 74 years. She was beloved wife of the late James Taylor Adams Sr. for 58 years. Her late siblings include Lawrence and Sullivan Francis and Ruby Francis Howard. She was the loving mother of Doris A. Nettles, Yvonne A. Washington, Richard Adams, Theresa A. Henderson and the late James Taylor Adams Jr. mother-in-law of Norman Nettles, James Henderson Jr., Gail and Judith Adams. Survivors include one brother-in-law, Raymond Howard Sr.; nine grandchildren, eighteen great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family, friends of the family, and Pastors, Officers and Members of First Free Mission and Morning Star Baptist Churches, Priest and Parishioners of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, members of the Jugs Social Club, Inc. and employees and staff of Covenant Nursing Home are invited to attend a funeral services at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at First Free Mission Baptist Church, 426 Lamarque St., Algiers, LA. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM. Interment: Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary