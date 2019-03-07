Mercedes Roux, 88, a native of Ama, LA and a resident of Luling, LA, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at New Life Community Church, 134 Lakewood Dr., Luling, LA. Religious services will be at 10:00 am Monday with burial to follow in Des Allemands Mennonite Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Imogene Roux. Mercedes was loved by all who knew her. Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mercedes Roux.
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019