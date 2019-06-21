The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Merlin Emile Favalora, 97, was called by his Lord on Saturday June 15, 2019. Merlin is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy Sievert Favalora. He is the son of the late Laurence Favalora Sr. and Elizabeth (Koehl) Favalora and the brother of the late Laurence Jr, Justin, and Jeanne (Delp) Favalora. Merlin is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Favalora was a lifelong resident of Metairie, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Metairie High School. After graduation he was employed by Nadustco Sheet Metal Co. for many years. He then became superintendent for Southern Blow Pipe Co. for the remainder of his career. Racing pigeons, gardening and working on his property in Bush, LA was Mr. Favalora's passion. He raised vegetables, fruits and flowers. He loved working in his garden and we all enjoyed the vegetables and fruits his plants produced. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. To leave condolences and sign the guestbook online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019
