Merlin Joseph Sterling Sr. of New Orleans, LA, departed this life on February 20, 2019 at his residence in Laplace, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sterling and Ella Watts of New Orleans, LA; his wife, Juanita Evans Sterling; sister, Marion Sterling Bijou; his son, Mario A. Sterling and his daughter, Natasha L. Sterling. He is survived by his sons, Merlin Joseph Sterling Jr., Merlin A. Sterling, Todd M. Sterling and daughter, Lisa M. Keller, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of relatives left to cherish his memory. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Chapel 3933 Washington Ave. New Orleans, LA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10am. Visitation will be held from 9am-10am. Interment will follow immediately after at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA. Arrangement by D.W Rhodes Funeral Home 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019