Merrill Agnes Knecht Thiele died peacefully at home on March 6, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born on January 27, 1920 to the late Mary St. Philip Knecht and Charles Frederick Knecht. She was the sister of the late Esther Knecht Buras. A native of New Orleans, she graduated from McDonough High School and Rabouin Vocational School, where she studied commercial art. She was a survivor of the Depression, World War II and Hurricane Katrina. During World War II, she worked at the Selective Service office. Following the war, she was a member of the Beta Chi sorority and was selected as a queen of the May ball. Merrill is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Maurice G. Thiele, and her children Maurice G. (Mickey) Thiele, Jr (Cindy), Merrill Ann Thiele Babin (Steve) and William H. (Billy) Thiele (Jeannine). She was the loving grandmother of Stephen Babin, Jr (Brittany), Mark Babin, Matthew Babin, Michael Thiele, Scarlett Thiele and Brett Thiele, and great-grandchildren Luke, Georgia and Thomas Babin. A devoted Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini Church for 50 years. Following Hurricane Katrina, she became a parishioner of St. Pius X Church. She was an accomplished artist and she enjoyed participating in art classes at the People Program at the St. Joseph Novitiate for over 20 years. She was an original Saints season ticket holder and she supported the team through good times and bad. She was always happiest when she was surrounded by her friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019