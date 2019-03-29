The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
For more information about
Mertile Guidry
Visitation
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
View Map
Mertile Thomas "Pawpaw Pirate" Guidry

Mertile Thomas "Pawpaw Pirate" Guidry Obituary
Mertile Thomas Guidry "Pawpaw Pirate" passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 74. Born June 7, 1944 to the late Joseph and Enola Guidry of Lafitte, Louisiana. Cherished father of Thomas Guidry, Loving grandfather of Kaylee and Kamryn Guidry; Beloved brother of Earnest Guidry (Verna), Joseph Guidry (Betty), Charles Guidry (Theresa), Gloria Sellers (Dave) and the late Ozelia Saplut. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. A mass will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. Interment at St. Pius X in Crown Point to follow services. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019
