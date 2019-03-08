Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervin Joseph Guillot Sr.. View Sign

Mervin Joseph Guillot, Sr. passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a native and resident of LaPlace, LA. He was employed with Shell Norco Chemical Complex for 37 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janey Accardo Guillot; children, Mervin Joseph Guillot, Jr. (Robin) and Cindy Weber (Chris); grandchildren, Michelle Guillot Richard, Ryan Guillot (Jessica), and Alicia Guillot; great-grandchildren, Madeline Richard, Alexa Richard, Cooper Richard, and Olivia Guillot; sister, Marie Borne; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Guillot and Alma Jacob Guillot. The family would like to thank Ochsner Hospital Main Campus directors and nurses for the wonderful care they have given. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in LaPlace, LA until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. John Memorial Gardens Cemetery in LaPlace, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher , LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2019

