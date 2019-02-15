The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Messiah Bazile
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
Messiah James Bazile was born to Simmeon Bazile and Melvin Allen on December 14, 2018. He came in kicking at 23 weeks. Messiah was a joy to everyone who came in contact with him, he was firley, active, fussy, loving and a fighter. He thought he was bigger than his actual size. Nurses put him on his back, next time you look up Messiah was almost was on his stomach, he loved sleeping on his stomach. He always tried to turn himself over. Messiah stayed the same happy, active, joyful baby. For his whole 7 ½ wks of his life sadly Messiah gained his wings on Monday, February 4, 2019, but not before he left his mark on our hearts. I thank God everyday he blessed us with a chance to have and hold and to be the parent of someone so wonderful. Messiah will be greatly missed by his Mother, Father, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon. Followed by Funeral Services at 12:00 noon. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLI SFUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
