Mettizee Hicks Johnson quietly departed this life on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the presence of her loving and devoted family at her residence. She was a native of Edwards, Mississippi and a resident of Jefferson Louisiana for many, many years. She was a Member of The Second House of Prayer Baptist Church of Jefferson, Louisiana and she was also the wife of the late Rev. Forest Johnson, Sr. pastor of the church where she served as a Deaconess and a Sunday School Member. She was the founder of the Upper Pray Room at First House of Prayer, a room used by the Missionary Team to pray in before they went into the community winning souls for Christ. She was a former member of Belmont Missionary Baptist Church of Learned Mississippi, where she was baptized at an early age. She was a former member of First House of Prayer Baptist Church of New Orleans, Louisiana under the leadership of the late Rev. Lester Guidery where she served as a member of the Sunday School, Deaconess Board, Senior Choir, and the Missionary Auxiliary. She was a member of the Cornetts Social and Pleasure All Ladies Club. She graduated from Utica Institute in Utica, Mississippi. Beloved daughter of the late Johnnie Edgar and Mary Bell Grafton Hicks. Loving and devoted wife of the late Rev. Forest Johnson. Loving mother of Hazel Keys, Forest D. Johnson Sr., Lizette Johnson, and the late Claudette Johnson and Owens V. Johnson. Sister of Barbara J. Mason, Alvin E. Hicks(Amelia) and the late Sylvia Thomas, Robert F. Hicks and Johnnie E. Hicks Jr. Sister-in law of Louella J. Joseph, Ernestine P. Johnson, Gracy J. Hicks and Amelia J. Collins(Elvin). Grandmother of Zindell D. Anderson, Shazell J. Keys, Forest D. Johnson, Jr., LaKandice A. Johnson, and the late Gus A. Anderson. Great-grandmother of Ayronada Smith, Jody F. Harris, Jr., Terrance E. Lash, D'Juan DeLavallade and the late Gus A. Anderson.. Great-great-grandmother of Celcee Cates and Jody F. Harris lll. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Second House Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, First House of Prayer BC, Faith Walkers Missionary Baptist Church, Second New Pleasant Zion BC., Lily of the Valley BC, Franklin Avenue BC, staff of Vital Records, UMC (Cardiology and Neurology Dept.) Pre-op Dept., Walmart of Jefferson Highway and Members of Cornetts Social and Pleasure All Ladies Club are all invited to attend the Celebration of Life of Sis. Mettizee H. Johnson Funeral Service at First House of Prayer Baptist Church 2826 LaSalle Street NOLA (Host Church) Rev. George Guidery Pastor on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Benjamin Alexander Pastor of Second House of Prayer Baptist Church will be Officiating. Interment Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery 10400 Old Gentilly Rd., NOLA 70127. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. NOLA 504-523-5872.