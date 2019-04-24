The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Michael "Mike" Young, a heavenly angel's time on earth has ended. As we say farewell to our cherished husband, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. A resident of Austin, TX. and Native of New Orleans, La. Michael passed away at the age of 63, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, with his loving wife and soulmate at his side. He was born on December 7, 1955 to the Late J.C. and Luberta Young. He's survived by his loving wife Carol Young, sisters; Patricia and Betty Young, Lenora (Jimmie)Hood, Brothers- in- Law; Lawrence, Theodore and Carl Richardson, Sisters- in- law; Elnora Young, Velma (C.J.)Towner, Amelia and Marlene Richardson, Scherrie (Larry)Trimble, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents J.C and Luberta Young; Mother- in –Law, Rosanna Route Richardson; siblings; Ricky, Jerry, Ronald, Donald, and Athea Mae Young and James Roberson Jr. Brothers- in- Law; Ferdinand Richardson and James C. Brown Sr. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend A Home Going Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, La. On Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Internment at Holt Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
