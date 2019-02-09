|
|
Michael Allen Oakley went to be the with the Lord on January 30, 2019, in Slidell, LA, at the age of 56. While originally from South Bend, IN, he made Slidell his home for over 30 years as a welder, painter, avid fisherman, and musician. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Judy Baldwin and Henry P. Oakley, and his brother, Edward D. Oakley. He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Busch (Nicholas), Elizabeth Dixon (Eric), & Jessica Oakley. Loving brother of Jimi Oakley, Tommy Oakley, and Denise Pelch and by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, & nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at The Crossing Church, 64380 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm for family and 3:00 to 5:00 pm for the public. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019