Michael Anthony Anderson transitioned to his heavenly home on "Good Friday", April 19, 2019 at St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher, Louisiana at the age of 47. He was a native of New Orleans La. and a resident of Paulina, Louisiana since 2005. Michael was born to the union of Alvin Anderson Sr. and the late Elder Helen P. Anderson. "Mike", "Caperman","Gert Town Red", as he was affectionately called by the people who knew him well, was a gifted and talented musician and recording artist. Mike was briefly employed by Harrahs Casino and was the owner and proprietor of Backdoe Recordz. He was a perfectionist in the recording studio and demanded nothing less from the talent he produced. Mike leaves to cherish his memories of love to his loving daughter, Kolbi C. DeJean. His beloved father Alvin Anderson, Sr. devoted friend Shantrell Poindexter; his siblings; Reginald Anderson, Gilda Anderson, Helen Marie Roberson (Louis), Sonia Mosby, Theresa Lewis (Corey), Alvin Anderson Jr., Shenita Anderson-Crawford (Darren), and Kimberly Anderson and a host of loving nieces and nephews who will reflect on his stern and loving nature and his daily smile, many devoted and trustworthy friends, and the young men that he mentored and also encouraged to make better lives for themselves. All who knew, loved, and respected Mike are welcomed to attend the Celebration of Life that will Celebrated at Majestic Mortuary located at 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans La. 70113 at 11 am on Monday, April 29, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Providence Park Cemetery 8200 Airlines Dr. Metairie, La.