Michael Anthony Gant entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the age of 61. Michael Anthony Gant leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved Mother, Barbara Washington Allen; two daughters: Andrea and Josie Gant; two grandchildren, and one on the way. Five Siblings: one brother, Thomas Gant (Cheryl); and four sisters, Sylvia Workman (Alvin), Gwendolyn McClendon (Willie), Jacqueline Braxton (James) and Michele Allen (Woodrow). He is also survived by other half and step-siblings, aunts, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Josie L. Washington, his step-father, Michael N. Allen and his father, Thomas "Sonny" Gant, Sr. Family and friends of Greater Grace Fellowship, Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Café Du Monde and Kingsley House, are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Sr. Pastor Perrin A. Gaines, officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Mausoleum and Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019