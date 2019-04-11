For he could no longer wait to be with his beloved Rosemary, who predeceased him four months prior, Michael Carollo entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Terrebonne General Hospital. We'll say he died of a broken heart, although we know his 93-year-old body was surely getting tired and failing him. Born November 6, 1925 to the union of Salvadore Carollo and Mamie Locascio, Mike was born and raised in New Orleans. One of an estimated 496,777 remaining WWII veterans, he proudly served his country with the United States Army as member of 102nd Infantry Division, 405th Infantry Regiment, Company B. He served in the European Theater of Operations from 12 September 1944 to 11 March 1946, where the 102nd Infantry Division took part in the final assault on Germany and famously shook hands with the Russian 156th Division just outside Berlin on 3 May 1945. He was Tank Gunner and was advanced to the rank of Corporal before leaving the service. Mike worked for many years alongside his father on the the banana boats for Standard Fruit company, followed by positions with Barq's, Benson Mercedes and J.A. Majors. He was a devout, dedicated and observant member of the Catholic Church and a longtime parishioner of St. Maurice. Resident of St. Bernard parish until Hurricane Katrina. Afterwards he relocated to Houma with his son and daughter-in-law. Mike is preceded in death by and is reunited in heaven with his wife of 73 years Rosemary Purpura Carollo, his parents Salvadore and Mamie Carollo, his brother and sister-in-law Sammy and Betty Carollo and his daughter-in-law Cathy Carollo. He is survived by his son Gerard, grandchildren Angelle (Albert) Carollo, Terry and Vinnie Carollo (Amanda), great-grandchildren Landon and Noah Carollo and Zephyr Terry, sister Sarah Serio (Sal), nieces Sharon Hamburger and Susan Miller, nephews Troy and Tracy Carollo. Pawpaw was an LSU fan and proud member of the Who Dat Nation. Sure gonna miss you!! Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass at 12:15 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the Mass time. Interment will be in St. Vincent de Paul #3 Cemetery. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary