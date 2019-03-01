The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Michael Douglas Knaps, a resident of St. Tammany Parish, Born July 1, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana passed away at Ochsner Northshore on Friday, February 22, 2019. Michael was preceded in death by his father Louis D. Knaps and mother Virginia Lee Knaps; mother and father-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Ronald P. Schnauder; and his son-in-law John J. Guercio; he is survived by his ex-wife Constance S. Knaps; his daughter, Roni Lynne Knaps Guercio; and two sons, Jeremy Knaps (Eva) and Andrew Michael Knaps (Jillian); ten grandchildren, Jadyn, Kaiden, Jacob, Olivia, Landon, Taylor, Emma, Amelia, Harper and Jackson; three sisters; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He grew up in Metairie and attended Archbishop Rummel High School where he was part of Rummel's 1st graduating class in 1966. He served in the LAANG as part of the 20th SFD(ABN). He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at Louisiana State University of New Orleans where he graduated with a BA in Business. He owned and operated his own business for many years and had just retired in April of 2018. He is loved and will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace Daddy. No services are scheduled. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
