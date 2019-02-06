Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael "Mike" Francis at the age of 58 years departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 25, 2019 in Kenner, LA. Son of the late Willie Sr. and Albertha Francis of Edgard, LA. Beloved husband of AnnMarie Francis of Kenner, LA. Loving father of Rasheda Julien of Edgard, LA and Stephanie Bennett of Covington, LA. Stepfather of Shakeria Clarke and Orville Buchanan of Kenner, LA. Brother of Willie Francis Jr., Dennis Francis, and Wayne Francis of Edgard, LA and Mary (David) Keller of Gonzales, LA. A devoted uncle of Sherrie (Christopher) Johnson, Latoya Francis, Keisha Francis, Natasha Francis, Shellbye Francis, and Damien Lewis. Also survived by 1 brother-in-law, Gene Lewis and 1 sister-in-law, Valerie Francis, a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A native of Edgard, LA and a resident of Kenner, LA. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Willie Sr. and Albertha Francis, daughter Deniscia Julien. Siblings Corrine Francis, Patricia Francis, and Denise Francis. Pastors, officers, and members of the Greater New St. Peter Baptist Church of Edgard, LA. Employees of World War II Museum, Bridge House, Schneider, St. James Parish School, and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greater New St. Peter Baptist Church, 200 West 3rd St., Edgard, LA. Rev. Vernon Alexander officiating. Visitation on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3p.m.-5p.m. at Bardell's Mortuary, 3856 LA 44 Mt. Airy, LA 70076 and on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the above name church from 9a.m. until service time. Interment at Young Cemetery. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge (504)535-6837.

