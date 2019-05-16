Michael Gerard Jenkins Sr. departed this life on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born January 10, 1977 to Michael Gerard Castillo and the late Roxann Jenkins Byrd in New Orleans, LA. He was married to Robyn Sawyer Jenkins and together the two had three children, Jasma Sawyer, Michael "MJ" Jenkins Jr. and Michel Jenkins. Michael worked for National On Demand. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Jasma Sawyer, Michael Jr., Michel and Mikal; father, Michael Castillo; siblings, Chivas Leroy (Anthony), Michelle Jenkins (Brenda), Miguel (Tessa) and Megan Castillo Scott (Clayton); nephews, Anthony, Antoine, Miguel Jr. and Marion; nieces, Brandie and Breyona; grandson, Noah; Godson, Antonio "TJ" Hyatt; the mother of his children, Robyn Sawyer Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his loving mother Roxann Byrd and an Aunt Gail Trufant. Michael is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 9:00AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., NOLA. Visitation 8:00AM until service. Interment Resthaven Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116, 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019