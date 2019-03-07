|
|
Michael Henry Grey Sr. passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 53. Michael Grey is survived by his wife Helene Bennett Grey, mother Bernadette Grey; children: Matthew Noel Grey, Michael Henry Grey Jr., and Madison Antonio Grey; grandchildren: Meagan Grey and Maleah Grey; and siblings: Gertrude Grey, Gerard Grey, Denise Thomas, and Margaret Raymond. Also survived by many family members and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father Vincent Grey and infant daughter Mia G'Lynn Grey. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on March 9, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Household of Faith, 2074 Paxton Street, Harvey, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Kenneth E. Thompson and Elder Otis Wafer, officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery in Avondale. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the name of Michael H. Grey Sr. to the Fannie C. Williams School Supply Fund, 11755 Dwyer Road, NOLA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019