The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Grey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Henry Grey Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Henry Grey Sr. Obituary
Michael Henry Grey Sr. passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 53. Michael Grey is survived by his wife Helene Bennett Grey, mother Bernadette Grey; children: Matthew Noel Grey, Michael Henry Grey Jr., and Madison Antonio Grey; grandchildren: Meagan Grey and Maleah Grey; and siblings: Gertrude Grey, Gerard Grey, Denise Thomas, and Margaret Raymond. Also survived by many family members and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father Vincent Grey and infant daughter Mia G'Lynn Grey. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on March 9, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Household of Faith, 2074 Paxton Street, Harvey, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Kenneth E. Thompson and Elder Otis Wafer, officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery in Avondale. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the name of Michael H. Grey Sr. to the Fannie C. Williams School Supply Fund, 11755 Dwyer Road, NOLA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Download Now