Deputy Michael John Albarado Sr., passed away suddenly at his home on February 18, 2019. He was born in New Orleans at Hotel Dieu. A loving dedicated husband to his true love of 32 beautiful years, Dee Dee Serpas Albarado, and father to his two wonderful children, Angelle Noel and Michael John Jr. He is preceded in death to the late Hilary J. and Mildred Albarado, and sister, Marilyn Faye "Beatsie" Albarado. Michael was employed by the Gretna Police Department as a police officer and an EMT. He then started working for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office for 33 years, holding the rank of Sgt., and was a Deputy Sheriff. He was an amateur radio tech and Army Mars Ham Radio operator known as AAT6FO, and for the Jefferson Radio club, he was known as KC5ARK. He will be dearly be missed by all who knew and loved him. First responders from local, parish, state, and federal agencies, including Ham radio operators are welcome to attend a Visitation at LEITZ-EAGAN, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana on February 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm, and again on February 27, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Church and Shrine, 3601 Transcontinental Ave., Metairie, Louisiana at 11:30 am, followed by interment at Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly donate to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office FOP Lodge in his honor. Condolences for the family may be left at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019